A map of an area of Grindrod affected by water restrictions issued Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (RDNO image)

Grindrod residents not allowed to water outdoors

The temporary measure is due to the impacts of spring run-off on the Grindrod Water Treatment Plant

Grindrod residents will have to stop watering outdoors, for now.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) says outdoor watering is not allowed for Grindrod Water customers starting Tuesday, May 2. This is due to the impacts of spring run-off on the Grindrod Water Treatment Plant.

Melting snow has led to an increased presence of particles such as clay and silt in the water that enters the treatment plant, according to RDNO.

“These particles cause turbidity in the water. When turbidity rises, operators make raw water pass through treatment processes at a slower rate so the plant can still effectively filter out the particles and disinfect drinking water,” said RDNO.

Once less water is able to move through the plant, restrictions on non-essential water uses are put in place to protect the supply of water for essential uses.

The RDNO says even under water restrictions, residents can water any time by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots.

The regional district did not say how long the temporary water restriction will last. However, updates will be posted at rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan.

Any questions can be directed to the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.

For more information, visit rdno.ca/restrictions.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
