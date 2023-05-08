(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

(Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Grass fire sparks near Lake Country elementary school

White smoke was seen around 2:30 on Monday afternoon

A grass fire was sparked near Peter Greer Elementary School on May 8, prompting a significant emergency response.

Crews were called to the scene just around the time of the final bell at 2:30p.m., for white smoke at the south end of Sherman Drive.

Three firetrucks, two cruisers and an ambulance all attended, and had the fire controlled and the smoke dissipated by 2:50p.m.

The fire was fully out by 3p.m. The cause is under investigation.

