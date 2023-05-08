Grass fire sparks near Lake Country elementary school

A grass fire was sparked near Peter Greer Elementary School on May 8, prompting a significant emergency response.
Crews were called to the scene just around the time of the final bell at 2:30p.m., for white smoke at the south end of Sherman Drive.
A grass fire has started at the south end of Sherman Road in #LakeCountry @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/TO4oKF5XXU
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) May 8, 2023
Three firetrucks, two cruisers and an ambulance all attended, and had the fire controlled and the smoke dissipated by 2:50p.m.
The fire was fully out by 3p.m. The cause is under investigation.
@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.