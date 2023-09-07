Grass fire erupts on Penticton Indian Band land

Around 3 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in about a grass fire on Green Mountain Road on Penticton Indian Band land.

Penticton Fire Department rushed out to the scene where callers said there were visible flames showing.

Fire crews had difficulty gaining access to the spot-sized fire.

But once they gained entry they were able to get some water on it and put a guard around it.

Penticton Indian Band fire department took over the scene with its bush truck and pumper.

The Western News has a reporter on scene and will update when more information is available.