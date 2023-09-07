A grass fire caused a stir in a remote area off Green Mountain Road Wednesday. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

A grass fire caused a stir in a remote area off Green Mountain Road Wednesday. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Grass fire erupts on Penticton Indian Band land

Mutliple reports of visible flames on Green Mountain Road

Around 3 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in about a grass fire on Green Mountain Road on Penticton Indian Band land.

Penticton Fire Department rushed out to the scene where callers said there were visible flames showing.

Fire crews had difficulty gaining access to the spot-sized fire.

But once they gained entry they were able to get some water on it and put a guard around it.

Penticton Indian Band fire department took over the scene with its bush truck and pumper.

The Western News has a reporter on scene and will update when more information is available.

A grass fire caused a stir in a remote area off Green Mountain Road Wednesday. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

READ MORE: Man goes on rampage in Penticton neighbourhood

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous-led overdose prevention site the 1st of its kind in B.C.
Next story
Canada’s largest outdoor climbing competition coming to Kelowna boulders

Just Posted

A grass fire caused a stir in a remote area off Green Mountain Road Wednesday. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
Grass fire erupts on Penticton Indian Band land

Wings, located at 152 Riverside Drive in Penticton, is opening its doors on Sept. 13. (Logan Lockhart/Western News)
Long-awaited Wings set to open its doors in Penticton

Mathis Preston, 15, was selected by the Spokane Chiefs in the first round of the WHL Draft on May 11. The forward has been named to Team BC for the 2023 WHL Cup in Red Deer, Alta. (Submitted)
Pentictonite, Osoyoos twins selected for Team BC at WHL Cup

The Edmonton Avenue child care centre took on
Penticton to open child care facility