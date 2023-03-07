The Canadian flag flies on top of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 6, 2023. People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now apply to have those convictions expunged.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The Canadian flag flies on top of the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 6, 2023. People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now apply to have those convictions expunged.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Government adds indecency, abortion offences to list of ‘unjust’ historic convictions

Police historically used indecency charges to target and raid LGBTQ nightclubs and swingers clubs

People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now have those convictions expunged.

The list of “historically unjust offences” is being expanded to include a raft of charges that date back to 1892 and were largely directed at the LGBTQ community and women.

The government says police historically used certain indecency charges to target and raid bathhouses, LGBTQ nightclubs and swingers clubs.

Some of the now-repealed laws targeted women for “procuring their own miscarriage” and seeking an abortion and targeted abortion providers.

People can apply to the Parole Board have their criminal records cleared of these offences, and family members or trustees can apply on behalf of people who have died.

The RCMP’s national criminal records repository lists more than 18,500 records related to bawdy-houses, indecent acts and abortion-related offences on the new list.

RELATED: B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Federal PoliticsLaw and justice

Previous story
VIDEO: Sink hole caused by broken irrigation line closes Kelowna road
Next story
Court certifies class-action suit alleging rampant illegal strip searches in prisons

Just Posted

Nickel Plate Nordic Centre is once again hosting the Okanagan Cup’s ski races in March 2023. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
Teck Okanagan Cup ski races returning to Nickel Plate Nordic Centre near Penticton

Campbell Mountain Landfill seen from above. (Contributed photo)
Penticton landfill warned over distributing waste instead of compost in 2022

Ishadiah Flores, Okanagan College electronics engineering technology student, works on equipment in class. (OC image)
Okanagan College gets a jolt in electronic donation

Black Press Media file photo
Oliver and Osoyoos getting over $2M apiece from provincial government