A Quebec Superior Court justice has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the company restored a link to a post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile. The Google app on an iPad in Baltimore is seen on March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky

A Quebec Superior Court justice has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the company restored a link to a post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile. The Google app on an iPad in Baltimore is seen on March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Patrick Semansky

Google ordered to pay $500,000 to Montrealer over links to post calling him pedophile

Man first discovered the link in 2006, had it removed, but then it was restored

A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered Google to pay $500,000 to a Montreal man after the tech company restored a link to an online post falsely accusing him of being a pedophile.

The man, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, first found the defamatory post in 2006 when he used Google to search his name.

While the man was able to have the link removed from search results that appear on Google’s Canadian site, the company later restored a link.

The man, who is described as a prominent businessman in court documents, argued the defamatory post damaged his career and personal relationships.

Google, which is headquartered in California, argued that Quebec defamation law didn’t apply to the case and that under U.S. law it had no obligation to remove the link.

Justice Azimuddin Hussain ruled late last month that Quebec law does apply and that while Google is not required to monitor what its search engine links to, it must act when it is informed that it is facilitating access to illicit content.

READ MORE: Deepfake porn could be a growing problem amid AI race

Law and justiceTechnology

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fox News settlement part of flurry of lawsuits over U.S. election lies
Next story
Edmonton zoo employee ‘doing well’ following Burmese python bite

Just Posted

Keremeos resident Edie Parker makes the first slice on her 100th birthday cake on April 12. (Submitted)
Keremeos’ Edie Parker turns 100: ‘Still kicking and full of humour!’

Kittens rescued from property in Osoyoos. (OHS)
52 sick cats saved from Osoyoos by Okanagan Humane Society

Penticton is not one of the communities in the Interior to receive a hub targeting repeat violent offenders, following an announcement from the provincial government last week. (Western News file photo)
Penticton ‘overlooked’ by province in selection of repeat offenders hubs: Councillor

Members of the largest public servant union are striking following a breakdown in negotiations with the federal government. Employees in Penticton are participating in the national strike. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton federal employees join fight for higher pay

Pop-up banner image