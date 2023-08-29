Kelowna RCMP are searching for the rightful owner of this bike. (Kelowna RCMP)

Good Samaritan turns in stolen bike, Kelowna RCMP searching for owner

The owner will have to provide proof to police in order to claim the bicycle

Kelowna RCMP is looking to get a stolen bicycle back to its rightful owner.

In a press release, police wrote that a good Samaritan came across a distraught elderly man at the Kelowna Crossing mall on Aug. 4. The senior explained the situation and provided a description of his bike.

Later that same day the good Samaritan found a bicycle matching the description of the elderly man’s bike and brought it to the Kelowna RCMP detachment.

The owner of the bike is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP non-emergency and reference file number 2023-45631. Proof of ownership will be required.

