Good news for many evacuated from the Twin Lakes fire near Penticton

Some good news Tuesday evening for many who have been evacuated out of their homes since the Upper Park Rill wildfire erupted Friday, Aug. 18.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen downgraded evacuation orders to alerts for more than 100 homes in the Electoral Area “C” including Willowbrook and at least five properties in Electoral Area “I” including White Lake Road.

The evacuation order is still in effect for properties in Electoral Area “G” and for Grand Oro and Grand Oro Branch Road properties in Electoral Area “I”.

The evacuation order is still in effect for properties in Electoral Area “C” including Yellowbrick Road, Orofino Creek Road, Ripley Lake and Madden Lake

Prior to Tuesday evening, 257 properties were on evacuation order since last Friday.

The human-caused fire showed minimal activity between Aug. 21 and 22, the size of it has increased from just over 1,000 hectares last weekend to 1,830 hectares as of Tuesday.

The increase was largely due to more accurate mapping, according to the BC Wildfire Service. They couldn’t get aircraft in the air due to the heavy smoke.

Small-scale hand ignitions are being done along the guard lines to bring the fire into terrain that is safe for ground personnel to operate.

