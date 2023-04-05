Good Lemonade Day returns across B.C. to support Kelowna’s JoeAnna’s House

The Nunn family participates in the 2022 Good Lemonade Day initiative. (Prestige Hotels & Resorts handout photo) Prestige Hudson Bay Lodge in Smithers, B.C., participates in the 2022 Good Lemonade Day initiative with a lemonade stand. (Prestige Hotels & Resorts handout photo) Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke, B.C., participates in the 2022 Good Lemonade Day initiative with a lemonade stand. (Prestige Hotels & Resorts handout photo) The Ripel family participates in the 2022 Good Lemonade Day initiative. (Prestige Hotels & Resorts handout photo) The Gallo family participates in the 2022 Good Lemonade Day initiative. (Prestige Hotels & Resorts handout photo) The Fernie family participates in the 2022 Good Lemonade Day initiative. (Prestige Hotels & Resorts handout photo)

The second annual Good Lemonade Day fundraiser is set to take place on June 3 across several communities in B.C. to support JoeAnna’s House, a home-away-from-home in Kelowna that offers accommodation for families travelling for a loved one’s hospital care.

The family-friendly event encourages children and youth to think of others and their community.

Prestige Hotels and Resorts, which founded JoeAnna’s House, has partnered with Laing Service and Maintenance to organize this event as one of the ways to continuously raise funds to support the facility’s daily operations for patients at Kelowna General Hospital.

On Good Lemonade Day, every Prestige Hotels and Resorts property will have a lemonade stand at the local hotel, but residents are invited to participate by hosting their own stand. This year’s goal is to have over 100 stands spread out across B.C. on the same day, and all funds raised will go directly to support JoeAnna’s House.

READ MORE: 2022 Good Lemonade Day a huge success

Last year’s event raised over $17,000 and saw 70 stands hosted across the province.

Hailey Harfman, who hosted a successful lemonade stand with her daughter Taylor in Kelowna during last year’s event, said that her daughter loved the opportunity to chat with people and run her own stand, collecting donations and serving people a cool drink on a hot day.

“Taylor loved the opportunity to chat with people. She loved the autonomy of running her own stand, collecting donations and serving people a cool drink on a hot day.”

Brandi Ripel, a mother of two from Salmon Arm, said that participating in the event with her family was an easy decision because supporting a cause that keeps families together during their most difficult times was meaningful to them.

“Family is everything to us, so supporting a cause centred on keeping families together during some of their most difficult times was an easy decision. Being able to spread the word about JoeAnna’s House while selling lemonade was such a fun and easy way to get the kids involved and excited about helping others.”

Participants will be entered into a draw to win a family getaway prize package to their choice of any Prestige Hotels and Resorts location in B.C. Some registrants will also receive a free starter pack that includes two one-of-a-kind t-shirts, lemonade mix, balloons and a sign.

Registration for families and groups to sign up to host their own lemonade stand is now open, and the deadline to register is May 1.



viktor.elias@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charityKelowna