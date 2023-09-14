Going home: 3 more West Kelowna roads downgraded to evacuation alert

Three more roads have their evacuation order downgraded to an evacuation alert.
Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night (Sept. 13), Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced residents on the following roads could go home:
- Dougmac Road;
- Petterson Road;
- Rose Valley Road.
However, these residents are still on evacuation alert, meaning they must keep their go-bags in case they have to leave at a moment’s notice.
This announcement came just a few hours after Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced a large portion of evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts along Westside Road, reopening the road.
✅CLEAR – #WestsideRoad is now OPEN in both directions to Single Lane Alternating Traffic between #BCHwy97 and Fintry Delta Road.
Watch for and obey traffic controllers.
Expect minor delays and watch for fire crews.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 14, 2023
The McDougall Creek wildfire remains out of control and a wildfire of note in the province. It is 13,970.4 hectares in size.
