Going home: 3 more West Kelowna roads downgraded to evacuation alert

This came a few hours after evacuation orders were rescinded to alerts along Westside Road

Many residents were able to head home Wednesday evening (Sept. 13) as some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts at the McDougall Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Three more roads have their evacuation order downgraded to an evacuation alert.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night (Sept. 13), Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced residents on the following roads could go home:

Dougmac Road;

Petterson Road;

Rose Valley Road.

However, these residents are still on evacuation alert, meaning they must keep their go-bags in case they have to leave at a moment’s notice.

This announcement came just a few hours after Central Okanagan Emergency Operations announced a large portion of evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts along Westside Road, reopening the road.

✅CLEAR – #WestsideRoad is now OPEN in both directions to Single Lane Alternating Traffic between #BCHwy97 and Fintry Delta Road. Watch for and obey traffic controllers. Expect minor delays and watch for fire crews. ℹ️https://t.co/I1ry4r77Rb#Kelowna #VernonBC pic.twitter.com/YZlULt0K7M — DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 14, 2023

The McDougall Creek wildfire remains out of control and a wildfire of note in the province. It is 13,970.4 hectares in size.

