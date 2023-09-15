Protesters march down Cambie Street in Vancouver Friday (Sept. 15, 2023) as part of the Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels marches in Canada this weekend. (Vancouver traffic cameras/Vancouver.ca)

Protesters march down Cambie Street in Vancouver Friday (Sept. 15, 2023) as part of the Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels marches in Canada this weekend. (Vancouver traffic cameras/Vancouver.ca)

Global climate march weekend begins in B.C. with Vancouver protest

Protesters have taken to the streets of Vancouver; David Suzuki to speak at legislature in Victoria

Protesters have taken to the streets in Vancouver Friday as part of the Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels.

The marches, which run Sept. 15 to 17, are described as a “wave of global mobilisation” to demand a “rapid, just and equitable end to fossil fuels.”

Protesters first gathered at Vancouver City Hall around 1 p.m. and are currently marching toward the Vancouver Art Gallery. Another event is planned in Victoria Friday, as well, outside of the B.C. legislature with David Suzuki scheduled as a speaker around 4:40 p.m.

Other major marches in Canada include Ottawa on Friday and Toronto on Saturday.

READ MORE: March to End Fossil Fuels coming to Maple Ridge City Hall

“This historic mobilisation renews and reinforces the globally coordinated efforts focused on ending the era of fossil fuels. The scale of this mobilisation and the urgency of the moment underscore the devastating impacts of recent record breaking heat, deadly floods, and increased extreme weather events,” according to fightfossilfuels.net.

The organizers add the climate crisis is escalating “and in response so is the global movement for climate justice.”

READ MORE: Doctors, nurses want B.C. to limit wildfire, climate impacts of LNG industry

Climate changeVancouver

Love The Keremeos Review?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victims question B.C. psychiatric release, lawyers reject knee-jerk response
Next story
UPDATED: Fire destroys roof of Salmo Hotel

Just Posted

A plane at Penticton Airport. (Western News file photo)
Feedback sought on why people fly from Penticton to Vancouver

Osoyoos couple Elle and Jay Cassidy in hospital after a horrific crash almost took their lives and did take Elle’s leg. Their daughter has started a Gofundme for them for their long road ahead. (Submitted)
Daughter sets up fundraiser for Osoyoos parents badly injured in violent crash

The winner of the 2022 Sizzle Fest pepper eating contest was a local from Keremeos, Nathan Smith, who despite being calm and cool without any sign of having just wolfed down concentrated fire, said that he doesn’t usually eat hot peppers. (Brennan Phillips - Review file photo)
Hottest event of the year coming to Keremeos

The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos may be under control but it left behind many dangerous trees that are preventing travel along the Ashnola River Road. (BC Wildfire Service)
Road remains closed south of Keremeos after wildfire