Glen Lake wildfire in Peachland shows no growth overnight

The Glen Lake wildfire in Peachland has shown no growth in the last 24 hours.

Fire crews and helicopter bucketing efforts remain at the scene as they continue to battle the blaze.

On Friday, most bucketing is taking place towards Eneas Lakes Park. Fire crews are also using direct attack methods from the Munro at the southwest flank. Heavy machinery is also in the area establishing a machine guard south flank, also around Eneas Lakes Park.

At the northeast corner of the blaze, crews are continuing to directly attack the fire. Small hand ignitions may take place between Finally Creek and Munro Lake Forest Service Road to remove unburnt fuel and continue into the existing machine guard.

In total, there are 41 ground crews and 16 pieces of heavy machinery, including helicopters battling the blaze, which remains at 1,116.2 hectares.

Structural protection crews completed their efforts in the Glen Lake area on Monday and are now setting up sprinklers in the Princeton neighbourhood in Peachland as a precautionary measure.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations doesn’t not expect to rescind any evacuation orders and alerts today. All evacuation orders and alerts can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations map. Additionally, Munro Road is closed due to wildfire operations in the area.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach anywhere from 18 C to 22 C with relative humidity varying from 30-40 per cent and south-to-southwest winds at 10-15 km/h.

Transport Canada and the BCWS prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties of up to $100,000 and/or up to one year in jail.

