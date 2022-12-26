Gas leak forces early morning building evacuation in West Kelowna

Residents of the building were forced from their homes about 2:30 a.m.

A gas leak forced residents of a building in West Kelowna out onto the street at about 2:30 a.m., Monday.

RCMP and the fire department were called to a building in the 2400 block of Gosset Road to assist with the evacuation.

Residents of the building were asked to attend the Westbank Lions Community Hall located at 2466 Main Street in West Kelowna to register with Emergency Social Services starting at 3 a.m.

Police say this is an isolated emergency and only effects this one building and that there is no risk to the surrounding neighbourhood. Those not involved with the situation are asked to stay away from the area.

More to come.

READ MORE: Phones wanted for those in hospital after Christmas Eve bus crash on Okanagan Connector

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaEmergency callsnatural gas