Fundraiser started for Princeton residents who lost everything in a fire

The Dec. 13 fire destroyed most of their belongings

After a fire left three long-time Princeton residents without a home, a fundraiser has already raised over $2,000 to help them start over.

The Dec. 13 fire that burned through the home at the corner of Allison Avenue and Dewdney caused heavy damage, and destroyed most of their belongings.

As of Dec. 15, the GoFundMe has raised over $2,100 towards the $3,000 goal to help the three tenants get back on their feet and start over.

READ MORE: Resident escapes fire that severely damages Princeton home

One of the residents was inside the home at the time, and was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. That resident has since been released and is recovering.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

“We are asking our community to come together in anyway possible to help these three start over,” said Ashley Tullis who organized the fundraiser. “We know that it is a financially challenging time of year but every little bit helps.”

The GoFundMe can be found online at www.gofundme.com/f/lets-help-tierra-jack.

These are two of the victims of the devastating Dec. 13 house fire in Princeton. (GoFundMe)

