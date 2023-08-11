Eric Kutschera loved cycling and giving back, including through the Great Cycle Challenge. (Contributed)

Fundraiser in memorial of Okanagan man raises over $36k for SickKids Foundation

Friends, family and the community have been generous in support of Eric Kutschera’s memory

More than $36,000 has been raised for the SickKids Foundation in memory of Penticton’s Eric Kutschera.

After his unexpected death on June 16, Kutschera was unable to carry on his yearly fundraising ride with the Great Cycle Challenge.

His friends and the community stepped up for him, raising more money so far than he had in the past five years.

“Eric’s many cycling friends would like to keep Eric’s legacy alive and will be riding in his honour this August. All those that knew and loved Eric are invited to support the charity dearest to his heart,” Gary Denton had said in July. “Help carry on Eric’s legacy by supporting SickKids to allow them to continue their work in developing treatments and finding a cure for childhood cancer.”

READ MORE: Okanagan man who gave his all to the community fondly remembered

As of Aug. 10, Kutschera’s in memoriam fundraiser has raised the most of anyone in B.C., and is currently the second most in all of Canada, with just $2,500 separating him from the top.

Kutschera’s friends rode in his name, gathering together on Aug. 9 in Penticton.

The Great Cycle Challenge fundraiser for the SickKids Foundation runs until the end of August.

Adding together this year’s fundraising, since 2018 Kutschera has $59,470.11 so far.

To contribute, you can go to the Great Cycle Challenge’s website and search for Eric Kutschera’s page at greatcyclechallenge.ca/Riders/EricKutschera.

