Funding approved for Willowbrook Fire Hall upgrades, fire truck purchase

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen gives first three readings to funding approval

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is using gas tax funding for some fire protection upgrades.

At the regional district’s board meeting on April 20, the board gave first three readings to a bylaw authorizing the contribution of $300,000 from the Electoral Area C Community Works (Gas Tax) Reserve Fund for upgrades to the Willowbrook Fire Hall and the purchase of a fire truck.

The expenditure includes $50,000 for fire hall upgrades and $250,000 for a new water tender truck.

In March, 2022, the regional district board authorized $350,000 of gas tax funding for fire hall upgrades. The project is now expected to cost $400,000.

The water tender truck is expected to cost $250,000.

