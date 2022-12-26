Freezing rain expected on Highways 3 and 97

DriveBC is recommending people avoid anything but essential travel due to freezing rain in the South Okanagan and Similkameen.

A travel advisory has been issued along Highways 97 and 3 due to heavy snow and freezing rain, warning travellers to expect rapidly deteriorating conditions.

The warning currently stretches from Penticton to Osoyoos on Highway 97, and from Penticton and Osoyoos to Hope along Highways 3 and 3A.

DriveBC’s next update for the roads is expected at noon.

A freezing rain condition was previously issued for much of the Southern Interior including around Kelowna and along the Connector for Christmas Day, however those areas have so far escaped the current advisory.

READ MORE: 4 dead after bus rollover on B.C.’s Okanagan Connector on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, a bus crashed and rolled over on Highway 97C between West Kelowna and Merritt, leaving four dead and 53 people injured.

Following the crash the highway was closed for several hours while emergency crews responded.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.