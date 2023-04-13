Free transit across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen for Earth Day

RDOS, City of Penticton and District of Summerland partner to give free transit on April 22

BC Transit is offering free rides in the RDOS on Earth Day 2023. (File photo)

It won’t cost a dime to get around the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen via public transit on April 22.

BC Transit is offering free rides on all scheduled routes this Saturday, in recognition of Earth Day.

The RDOS, along with the City of Penticton and District of Summerland, partnered to make transit free across the region.

Summerland was selected as one of 254 municipalities across the country to represent the annual Earth Day campaign in 2023. Activities run across the community from April 17 to 23.

In Penticton, meanwhile, a brand-new Earth Day event debuts at Gyro Park.

The community is invited Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for activities that support the urban forest, green transportation and recycling.

Along with free transit, the Penticton and Area Cycling Association Bike Valet service will be set up to provide storage for bicycles at no charge.

READ MORE: Summerland to represent Earth Day Canada campaign

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BC TransitKeremeosNewsPentictonPrincetonSummerland