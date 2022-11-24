Free shuttle service coming to Penticton for Santa Claus Parade and Teddy Bear Toss game

BC Transit plans on offering free rides from Cherry Lane Mall and the SOEC on Dec. 3

BC Transit is offering free rides for people in Penticton who want to catch both the Santa Claus Parade on Dec. 3, and the Vees’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game at the South Okanagan Events Centre later that night.

With the events scheduled on the same night, the provincial group along with the city is offering a shuttle service that will pick people up at Cherry Lane mall at 3:45 p.m. and drop them off at Main Street and Wade Avenue ahead of the parade. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m.

The free shuttle service will be back at the end of the parade at 6 p.m. to take people to the Vees’ divisional showdown with the West Kelowna Warriors. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

At the end of the game, the bus will return to the SOEC at 9:30 and 10 p.m. to make stops downtown and at Cherry Lane Mall.

Those who aren’t attending the Vees game can stay on the bus after the parade and return to the mall.

BC Transit announced a number of holiday promotions across the province Thursday, Nov. 24.

Other updates in Penticton include a free service on Dec. 14, during the Lights Tour. No fare will be required at any of the four stops along the way, giving people a chance to tour some of the Christmas lights around Penticton.

The four stops, according to BC Transit, are as listed below:

• Wade and Martin (6:30 p.m, 7:45 p.m)

• Penticton Plaza (6:35 p.m, 7:50 p.m)

• Cherry Lane Mall (6:40 p.m, 7:55 p.m)

• Peachtree Square (6:45 p.m, 8:00 p.m)

