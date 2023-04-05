Four South Okanagan schools getting new child care spaces

Parkway Elementary will be one of four schools in Okanagan Skaha district to be getting new child care spaces from the provincial government. (Google)

Three elementary schools in Penticton and one in Summerland are getting new childcare spaces.

The province has committed to funding new childcare spaces at Wiltse Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Uplands Elementary and Giants Head Elementary. School District 67 had applied for the new childcare spaces through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

“This is great news for families in Penticton and Summerland. Affordable and accessible childcare is important, and the addition of childcare on school grounds will make life easier for busy parents,” said Chair James Palanio.

“By working with school districts like SD67 Okanagan Skaha, we’re funding the creation of school-aged child care where it’s needed most and where it gives families peace of mind knowing their kids are in one place for the day,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “We’re building a future where affordable, accessible, quality, inclusive child care is a core service that families can rely on, which includes partnering with school districts on single dropoff and pickup locations.”

The district is partnering with a number of non-profit childcare providers, including One Sky Community Resources at Wiltse Elementary and Parkway Elementary, the YMCA of Southern Interior BC at Uplands Elementary, and BGC Okanagan at Giant’s Head Elementary.

Construction on the childcare facilities is anticipated to begin in the spring 2024 and will provide 80 new childcare spaces at each facility.

READ MORE: Toys and funds donated to OSNS Child and Youth Centre

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.