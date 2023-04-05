Parkway Elementary will be one of four schools in Okanagan Skaha district to be getting new child care spaces from the provincial government. (Google)

Parkway Elementary will be one of four schools in Okanagan Skaha district to be getting new child care spaces from the provincial government. (Google)

Four South Okanagan schools getting new child care spaces

Construction will begin in spring 2024 adding 80 child care spaces

Three elementary schools in Penticton and one in Summerland are getting new childcare spaces.

The province has committed to funding new childcare spaces at Wiltse Elementary, Parkway Elementary, Uplands Elementary and Giants Head Elementary. School District 67 had applied for the new childcare spaces through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund.

“This is great news for families in Penticton and Summerland. Affordable and accessible childcare is important, and the addition of childcare on school grounds will make life easier for busy parents,” said Chair James Palanio.

“By working with school districts like SD67 Okanagan Skaha, we’re funding the creation of school-aged child care where it’s needed most and where it gives families peace of mind knowing their kids are in one place for the day,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “We’re building a future where affordable, accessible, quality, inclusive child care is a core service that families can rely on, which includes partnering with school districts on single dropoff and pickup locations.”

The district is partnering with a number of non-profit childcare providers, including One Sky Community Resources at Wiltse Elementary and Parkway Elementary, the YMCA of Southern Interior BC at Uplands Elementary, and BGC Okanagan at Giant’s Head Elementary.

Construction on the childcare facilities is anticipated to begin in the spring 2024 and will provide 80 new childcare spaces at each facility.

READ MORE: Toys and funds donated to OSNS Child and Youth Centre

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Childcare

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Okanagan travellers could win free flights for a year
Next story
Unpredictable weather, improper B.C. highway driving prompt reminders ahead of long weekend

Just Posted

Parkway Elementary will be one of four schools in Okanagan Skaha district to be getting new child care spaces from the provincial government. (Google)
Four South Okanagan schools getting new child care spaces

Kinney Avenue between Skaha Lake Rd. and South Main St. in Penticton is being closed to vehicle traffic. (Photo- Google Street View)
Penticton’s Point Intersection gets green light even though it’s $3M over budget

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Lepidopterophobia

Cascades Casino in Penticton will continue its efforts this April in matching donations of up to $2,500 to the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre. Megan Windeler (OSNS) accepts a cheque and a donation of toys from Megan Schmidt (Manager of Guest Services, Site Marketing Promotions, Cascades Casino) and Shane Squires (General Manager, Cascades Casino) (Photo- OSNS Child and Development Centre)
Penticton casino donates toys, over $2k to OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre

Pop-up banner image