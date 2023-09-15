Ken Gillis served as a director and board chair of TNRD. (TNRD photo)

Ken Gillis served as a director and board chair of TNRD. (TNRD photo)

Former Thompson-Nicola Regional District chair, director Ken Gillis dies

Flags lowered to half mast at TNRD building in Kamloops

Flags outside the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) Civic Building in Kamloops have been lowered to half-mast Thursday, Sept. 14 in mourning of a longtime past director and TNRD chair.

“The TNRD mourns the loss of Ken Gillis, a friend, colleague, board of director, and past chair of the regional district. Ken was elected TNRD Director in 2011 and served his last term in 2022 as chair of the TNRD.

Gillis, 79, died Wednesday.

“The TNRD family offers condolences and expresses sympathy for Ken’s family and friends, respective colleagues, staff members and residents of Electoral Area “L”.” noted the TNRD in a news release Thursday morning.

Current TNRD Chair Barbara Roden said Gillis was a passionate supporter of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District during his three terms as director.

“His four years as Board Chair (2018 – 2022) were marked by the pandemic, a horrendous fire season in 2021, and the forensic audit, but through it all, he provided a steady hand as he guided the board through a tumultuous time,” Roden noted. “I enjoyed working with him and hearing his many stories of a life well-lived, while his songs and anecdotes brightened many an informal gathering. He was a gentleman of the old school who will be hugely missed, and our thoughts are with his wife Linda, his family, and his many friends.”

Scott Hildebrand, Chief Administrative Officer of the TNRD, added it was an honour to work with Gillis, and that he will “always remember his great sense of humour … how he would break into song at the drop of a hat and his passion and commitment to the TNRD. He will certainly be missed, and my sincere condolences go out to his wife, Linda Brown and their families.”

Electoral Area “L” (Grasslands) includes unincorporated areas on the south side of the South Thompson River, with general boundaries of Chase, eastern Kamloops, Stump Lake and Westwold.

