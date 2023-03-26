Former long-time Summerland lifeguard Edward Casavant, also known as Eddie Spaghetti, had been granted day parole two years into his five-year sentence. (File photo)

Former Summerland lifeguard sex offender to continue day parole until 2025 release

Edward Casavant, 58, diagnosed pedophile was a swim instructor/lifeguard for 35 years

Former longtime Summerland lifeguard and convicted sex offender Edward “Eddy Spaghetti” Casavant has been granted continued day parole until his statutory release in 2025.

The Parole Board of Canada made the decision on March 13.

Casavant, 58, was granted day parole two years into his five-year sentence that began in January 2020.

Casavant, who was a lifeguard and swim instructor for 35 years at the Summerland pool, was sentenced to six years (less a year for time served) behind bars for accessing child pornography, voyeurism for the purpose of recording activity, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability and publishing child pornography.

At the time of his sentencing, Justice Monica McParland remarked that, “An entire generation of boys were likely affected.”

He has been diagnosed as a pedophile.

A psychological risk assessment was conducted in October 2021 indicating he is an above-average risk to reoffend sexually and would be difficult to supervise in the community because he was able to keep his behaviour hidden for many years.

Casavant was only caught because he brought his computer into a store to transfer data from an old computer to a new one. There, a staff member found child pornography.

Police located 275 child pornography videos on Casavant’s devices depicting sexual offences being committed against children, ranging in age from infants to 10-year-old boys.

Police also found 30 videos, date stamped between 2008 and 2016, that Casavant made with a spy camera inside the change rooms of the swimming pool where he worked. The children in those videos were boys between six and 10 years old.

Four of the videos were of a developmentally delayed boy who was forced to perform sexual acts on Casavant.

Since being in jail and serving day parole in a correctional designated residential home (in an undisclosed location), Casavant is “considered engaged in (his) correctional plan,” said the parole board review.

READ MORE: Convicted Summerland sex offender ‘Eddy Spaghetti’ granted parole

“You successfully completed the Non Intake Primer Sex Offender Program and the Sex Offender Moderate Intensity Program while incarcerated. You were noted to have developed a greater understanding of the harm you caused and developed a comprehensive self-management plan.”

“You spend time with appropriate role models, lean on your case management team (CMT) for guidance, and take your special conditions seriously. You are in receipt of a pension that meets your financial needs.”

Casavant continues to collect his pension from working at the pool.

He is residing at a designated community-based residential facility or psychiatric facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada. He has limited community supports consisting primarily of professionals assigned to his case. As a result, the parole board finds there are no adequate alternatives to residency that will appropriately manage his risk to reoffend.

Crime

