Following public outcry, council considers another look at its decision to cut Penticton Art Gallery’s funding

The review won’t likely change how much funding the gallery gets, said council members

Penticton Art Gallery curator and director Paul Crawford pictured during the 42nd annual live auction. The gallery opened its 50th anniversary art exhibit Jan. 28. (Brennan Phillips - Western News file photo)

Following huge public outcry, a review of council’s unanimous decision to cut Penticton Art Gallery’s grant funding by more than half is likely to come back before the budget is officially set in stone.

The Western News spoke to multiple members of council on Thursday, March 23 about their decision to cut the gallery’s grant funding so drastically. That decision was made during budget deliberations on March 16.

Council gave unanimous support to city staff’s recommendation to cut the gallery’s request for operating funding from $130,000 to $55,000 for 2023.

READ MORE: ‘Absolute shock’ after city staff cut Penticton Art Gallery fund by more than half

Coun. James Miller told the Western News that he plans to bring forward a motion at the next council meeting in April to ask for more information on the gallery and its situation before the budget is formally and officially adopted.

“It doesn’t mean necessarily that I’ll reverse my decision, but I’d like a little further explanation because I know the gallery is in a unique operating arrangement,” said Miller. “On one hand, it seems as though they’re a bit of a victim of their success and when a group has a great year one year it doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re going to bat 1,000 the next.”

Two major exhibitions over the last two years, the Bob Ross exhibition in 2020 and the Buffy St. Marie exhibition in 2021, Miller pointed to as being exceptional draws for the gallery.

One of the questions that Miller plans to raise with the review is also the issue of setting precedence, especially given the number of other groups in the community that were looking for grant funding.

The number of organizations and groups requesting city support was also brought up by Mayor Julius Bloomfield. He noted that art gallery decision, and the many other grant applications, were reviewed under the same metrics and also had recommendations from staff.

“We had 55 applications for municipal assistance valued at $946,000 and we awarded $521,000 in grants,” said Bloomfield. “It’s based on the financial picture of the art gallery. They have a substantial amount of money in reserves and they have a substantial amount of money in their operating budget, that’s why the staff recommendation was what it is.”

Bloomfield also didn’t like that the situation is being discussed in the media instead of privately with council. When asked by the Western News what he thought, gallery curator Paul Crawford expressed his ‘absolute shock’ at the cut in funding,. Crawford said the cut means programs and possible staff will have to be cut.

The gallery has since made a statement asking ‘member and supporters’ to write city council asking them to revisit the decision.

Crawford added that the problem is largely due to the city’s delay in the budget, because the gallery had already begun planning and spending for the year.

Coun. Helena Konanz said that the gallery wasn’t the only applicant to have reached out and expressed disappointment with what they had received.

“If you look, it’s consistent that almost every organization got less than they asked for,” said Konanz. “I understand people being concerned because in fact, there are a lot of art groups in this town and and the arts groups typically seem to get underfunded, and get less grants obviously compared to sports organizations.”

Coun. Isaac Gilbert, who is involved in the arts, did not respond to media requests.

Bloomfield said that members of council have been invited for a tour by the art gallery.

