Flooded pedestrian path on Osoyoos Lake fixed; reopens to public 4 years after damage

The pedestrian path on Osoyoos Lake has reopened for public use, more than four years after floodwaters overtopped the road in the area.

Work to fix the pathway — located in the 1800 block of Lakeshore Drive — is almost done, according to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, with the paving of the path and reinstallation of the guardrail system among the improvements.

Known as the Osoyoos Lake Pathway Improvement Project, the RDOS plans on making its completion official in spring 2023 with line painting and lakeshore revegetation.

In 2018, floodwater overtopped the pathway and caused damage to the retaining wall.

“The failed geobag retaining wall no longer provided adequate support to the pathway,” the RDOS says in a press release.

The regional district started the improvement project in October 2022, with the intent of providing a safe pedestrian corridor between an existing pathway within the town and Osoyoos Lake Regional Park.

As of this week, the path is back open for the public with the RDOS advising to “use caution due to current winter conditions.”

