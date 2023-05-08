Homes on Willowdale Drive and Patterson Avenue in Armstrong suffered extensive flood damage in 2017. (Chris Smallwood photo)

Homes on Willowdale Drive and Patterson Avenue in Armstrong suffered extensive flood damage in 2017. (Chris Smallwood photo)

Flood watch ends for Armstrong

City urging residents to remain vigilant

Water levels have eased, dropping a flood watch in Armstrong.

Public Works and Emergency Management Staff monitored creeks, mitigated blockages over the weekend and have noted significant reductions in creek flows.

“The city remains cautiously optimistic and will continue to watch water levels throughout the next couple of weeks,” the city said in a Monday, May 8 press release.

“Additionally, there will be continued monitoring of snow depths and weather notifications as flooding could still occur within the community. Current weather reports show unstable air masses with the potential for thunderstorms and showers until mid-week. It is very typical for our community to experience large storm events during May and June but combined with the snowpack we could possibly see water levels rise again.”

During a rain event water levels can rise quickly, so the city is asking the public to stay clear of creeks, creek banks and stormwater infrastructure.

Due to increased tributary within Fortune Creek the city’s drinking water remains on wells and Stage 2 water restrictions remain in place.

“Please continue to monitor weather reports, local news media and the city’s website for more information and updates.”

Armstrong also encourages residents to download the Alertable App to be notified of any alerts or orders that may affect Armstrong.

READ MORE: FLOOD WATCH: Westside roads unstable on Okanagan Indian Band

READ MORE: Rising creek levels cause concern for train tracks in Vernon

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Floods 2021North Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Facebook post warning of alleged teen sex assault in Kelowna
Next story
Cawston mudslide leaves 12 still cut off after 5 days

Just Posted

An arson fire completely destroyed the Penticton Toyota dealership in May. The black plume of smoke could be seen across the city. Two were arrested for the arson but charges have not been formalized. (Facebook)
Penticton man charged for Toyota arson

Door-to-door canvassers will be in Penticton, said BC Cancer Foundation. But they won’t be asking for cash. (Submitted)
BC Cancer Foundation canvassers going door-to-door in Penticton

A passerby captured video of the fire on May 8. (Mike Turner - Facebook)
Morning fire on Penticton’s Main Street considered suspicious

A large mudslide cut off eight homes of the Lower Similkameen Indian Band on May 3. (Keremeos Community News - Facebook)
Cawston mudslide leaves 12 still cut off after 5 days

Pop-up banner image