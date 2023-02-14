Flames 4 metres high put out by Penticton firefighters

Someone had lit a large pile of bushes and yard waste on fire behind Staples

A large yard waste pile was set on fire behind Staples and PetSmart Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. Penticton fire crews from Station 202 were called out to behind the Staples for a report of a fire burning in some trees and bushes in the area.

“Upon our arrival we found a large yard waste pile, approximately three-meters by three-meters and 1.5 meters high, heavily involved with fire,” said assistant fire chief Rob Trupp.

The flames were approximately four meters in height, and were contained to the pile.

The nearby buildings weren’t exposed to the flames, said Trupp.

Firefighters stretched a hand line to the fire and used approximately 500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

