Police and the Emergency Response Team surrounded a home on 9th Avenue in Keremeos on March 24. After an hours-long stand-off, five were arrested. (Joe Lebeau Facebook)

Five arrested after break-in turns to standoff in Keremeos

No injuries were reported after the hours-long incident on March 24

Five individuals were arrested after a break-in turned into an armed standoff in Keremeos on Friday, March 24.

According to the RCMP, an alarm was triggered at a home in the 100 block of 7th Avenue at 5:27 a.m. that morning.

Officers responded to the scene and found the break-in in-progress, and were alerted to the presence of firearms.

“First responders set up containment of the home and, out of an abundance of caution, requested the BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer with the RCMP.

Drone footage and photos shared on social media showed RCMP converging on a property on 9th Avenue.

After several hours the situation ended without any injuries, and five individuals were taken into custody from within the home.

The investigation is still currently ongoing, said police.

