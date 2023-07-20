PEOPLE’S Connect outreach workers Dan Harkness, Vanessa Tarr and assistant outreach worker Luna the dog in the bus loop misting station. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

PEOPLE’S Connect outreach workers Dan Harkness, Vanessa Tarr and assistant outreach worker Luna the dog in the bus loop misting station. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

First misting station keep people cool in Kelowna

The misting station is located at the Queensway bus loop

A misting station has been set up at the Queensway Bus Loop in Kelowna to help keep folks cool in the hot weather.

When the thermometer rises above 35 C, as it did on Thursday, misting stations will pop up around the city.

The mister at the bus loop is managed by PEOPLE’s Connect, an outreach organization that helps ensure those in the downtown core are safe and able to access the resources that they need.

If a city-wide heat warning is enacted, public transit will be free for people travelling to cooling centres and misting stations.

A ‘heat warning’ will be announced when the forecast calls for two consecutive days of 35 C, with temperatures not dipping below 18 C overnight.

In instances where blazing temperatures persist, residents with a phone will receive a notification, similar to an amber alert, to signal a ‘heat emergency.’

Elderly people and those experiencing mental illness and substance use disorders are disproportionately impacted by the extreme heat.

It is important to be aware that for those without air conditioning, indoor temperatures can be hot and dangerous.

Check-in on your neighbours and loved ones to ensure they are not suffering as temperatures climb over the coming days.

READ MORE: Heat warning in effect for majority of Okanagan

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaEnvironment Canada weatherheat warning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC Wildfire responding with air support to out-of-control fire in Chilliwack
Next story
2 men now part of hunt for B.C. mom; search for missing children focuses on Kamloops

Just Posted

Time Family of Wines general manager Christa Lee McWatters stands in the barrel room (theatre No. 1 of the old Pen Mar theatre) at the grand opening of the new Chronos tasting room now open daily at 361 Martin Street in downtown Penticton. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
PHOTOS: Bottle sabering, barrel thieving offered at newly opened Penticton tasting room

Cars for a Cause, a charity event at Oliver’s Area 27 in support of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre, returned on Thursday, July 20, for the first time since 2019. Kids and parents got the chance to step inside some of the world’s fastest cars and later ride with professional drivers. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)
PHOTOS: Kids get ‘once in a lifetime’ thrill at world-renowned Oliver racetrack

Keremeos landfill. (Submitted) Keremeos landfill. (Submitted)
‘Housecleaning?’: Armed forces explode mortar shells at Keremeos landfill

Councillor James Miller’s past criminal charges have surfaced prompting the mayor to ask him to step away from public events while the city looks into the serious charges that were acquitted. (File photo)
Penticton councillor told not to attend public events in light of acquitted criminal charges