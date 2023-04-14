Firefighters near Princeton take FireSmart training

The Town of Princeton, in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, has been preparing to meet the increased demand for FireSmart program delivery in Electoral Area H.

The electoral area covers rural Princeton.

An additional 10 firefighters from various fire departments in Electoral Area H recently completed the week-long wildfire mitigation specialist training.

The training was funded by the regional district’s 2022 FireSmart grant. It brings the total to 14 wildfire mitigation specialists certified to provide FireSmart Home Partners Assessments to residents in Princeton and the surrounding area.

A FireSmart Home Partners Assessment provides a list of wildfire risks and hazards on and around homes, along with recommended options to mitigate those risks.

Those who live in Electoral Area H and would like guidance on how to protect their homes from loss due to wildfire can call for an assessment by contacting Princeton’s FireSmart coordinator at firesmart@princeton.ca or by phoning at 250-273-9780.

Those who live in another electoral area within the regional district can book an assessment online at firesmart.rdos.bc.ca.

Various FireSmart programs are available to support homeowners and neighbourhoods interested in making their homes and properties more resilient to wildfires. These include rebates of up to $1,000, free debris removal and chipping, sponsored cleanup and public education events and support for FireSmart neighbourhood recognition.

