Fire destroys Lumby home

Shipping container home goes up in smoke at 4:30 a.m. Sunday; occupant not home at time of fire

A shipping container home near the Village of Lumby was destroyed in a fire Sunday, Dec. 11.

The home was located on Mabel Lake Road. The fire call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton’s concern somebody may have been inside the home was alleviated when the occupant was tracked down.

“Initially, we thought because it was fully engulfed when we arrived, there could possibly be somebody inside because there was a vehicle still there,” said Clayton. “But it was determined there was nobody inside. The person who lived there wasn’t home at the time.”

Emergency Social Services is helping the occupant.

Clayton said the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Nine Lumby firefighters, one engine and two tenders were involved to battle the blaze as the firefighters had to haul water from the village.

