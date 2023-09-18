Fire destroys home on Bastion Mountain in Shuswap

The fire did not spread to nearby forested area

A structure fire approximately two kilometres up the Forest Service Road on Bastion Mountain has been contained by Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department members (CSRD)

A structure fire on Bastion Mountain was contained by local fire crews, although the blaze was noted on the BC Wildfire dashboard.

The blaze started sometime Monday morning (Sept.18) about 2 km up the Forest Service Road.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when the Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department arrived on scene. Crews managed to contain the blaze, but the home is a total loss.

Fire Chief Marc Zaichkowsky said flames did not spread to the surrounding forest and crews remain on scene dealing with hot spots.

BC Wildfire did not have direct involvement, despite the blaze noted on the dashboard.

