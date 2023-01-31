A home near Crowsnest Winery was destroyed on Sunday after a fire ripped through the building. After six hours the fire was finally extinguished by firefighters. (Roanne Prince - Facebook)

Fire destroys home in Cawston, no injuries

An excavator had to be brought in after hours of battling the blaze

A house fire in Cawston on Sunday, Jan. 29 left a family without a home.

When the Keremeos Fire Department arrived at the home near the Crowsnest Winery, the upper floor of the house was already fully engulfed and the roof was starting to collapse.

“Eight firefighters were at the firehall for training when the call came, so we had a very quick response,” said Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha.

The occupants of the home all were able to escape safely.

A full contingent of 17 firefighters spent six hours battling the blaze, and would have spent even longer if an excavator hadn’t been brought in.

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP also responded to the blaze, and Crowsnest Winery provided coffee and sandwiches for the first responders.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.

READ ALSO: Midnight fire guts home in Keremeos

House fire

