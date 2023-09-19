Fire crews battling Glen Lake wildfire near Peachland

Homes in Summerland and Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen under evacuation alert

The Glen Lake wildfire, near Peachland, has resulted in evacuation alerts in and around Summerland. (Voyent Alert! map)

Homes in and near Summerland are under an evacuation alert as a result of the Glen Lake wildfire, burning to the north of the community.

The wildfire, six kilometres west of Peachland, was discovered on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 16 and is now at 763 hectares. At present the wildfire is listed as out of control.

Evan Lizotte, a fire information officer, said crews have been battling the wildfire to stop it from moving to the east, towards populated areas.

“We’ve made some progress today,” he said. “We are putting some good bucketing on this fire.”

Precipitation on Tuesday, Sept. 19 has helped in the firefighting efforts. More precipitation is anticipated overnight and into the following day.

Lizotte said wind conditions could also affect the fire.

Because of the wildfire, 60 properties in Summerland are under an evacuation alert. The area under the alert extends from 24602 Garnet Valley Rd. to the northern boundary of Summerland.

In addition, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has an evacuation alert in place for 151 properties in Electoral Area F, which includes Faulder, Meadow Valley and the west side of Highway 97 north of Summerland.

Those living in the areas under the evacuation alert are being urged to prepare to evacuate if necessary.

The municipality and the regional district will give residents as much notice as possible prior to evacuation, but because of changing conditions, evacuation orders may be given with little notice.

Kevin Holder, deputy fire chief with the municipality of Summerland, urges residents to install the Voyent Alert! app on their phones in order to get updates on wildfires, evacuation alerts and evacuation orders affecting them.

