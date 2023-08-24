An Oliver home off McKinney road on Osoyoos Indian Band was destroyed by a fire Thursday, Aug. 24. (Photo- Andrea Farrell/Facebook)

Fire completely destroys Oliver home

Structure fully involved by the time crews arrived on scene

A fire ripped through an Oliver home Thursday afternoon.

The house was located off McKinney Road on Osoyoos Indian Band Land and is completely destroyed, according to Rob Graham from the Oliver Fire Department.

It was fully involved by the time crews arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m., Aug. 24, Graham added.

There were no injuries and it is believed that no nobody was inside the home when the fire started.

Graham says it was located just past the Osoyoos Indian Band office.

A total of 12 firefighters responded.

“Thankfully, we were able to get our crews on scene fast enough that we could knock down the perimeter and keep it from spreading to any of the nearby grasslands,” Graham said.

RCMP and FortisBC were on scene.

The cause is under investigation.

