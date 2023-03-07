Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home that has been Bogner's restaurant since 1976 will be torn down and turned into office space. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Final approvals pave way for demolition of historic Penticton restaurant

Ministry of Transportation approved termination of the land use contract for Bogner’s

Redevelopment for one of Penticton’s most iconic sites has been made official.

Council heard Tuesday, March 7, that the Ministry of Transportation has approved the termination of the land use contract for 302 Eckhardt Avenue West — the site of the 1915 Tudor-style home that served as the popular Bogner’s restaurant for over 40 years.

The historic home will be demolished and turned into a three-storey office building for Remax real estate company.

Council’s decision to terminate the land use contract allows developers to move ahead with construction immediately.

The property was never listed on the Penticton Heritage Registry.

READ MORE: Office space planned for historic Penticton restaurant

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Penticton

Previous story
Former Fort St. James Mountie charged with historic sex assault of young teen
Next story
Penticton mayor to speak at Chamber’s new ‘State of the City’ series

Just Posted

Mayor Julius Bloomfield is set to talk to the Chamber about the budget and future goals in Penticton. (Submitted)
Penticton mayor to speak at Chamber’s new ‘State of the City’ series

Built in 1915, this Tudor-style home that has been Bogner's restaurant since 1976 will be torn down and turned into office space. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Final approvals pave way for demolition of historic Penticton restaurant

(Black Press file)
Oliver break-ins continue despite major arrest recently

Pool closure.
Penticton pool closed on Sunday for KISU swim meet