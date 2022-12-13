Many drugs and weapons were seized by the Kelowna RCMP on Sunday, Dec. 11. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Many drugs and weapons were seized by the Kelowna RCMP on Sunday, Dec. 11. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Fentanyl, meth, ketamine seized in Kelowna roadside stop

The red Mazda 3 carrying the weapons and drugs was pulled over on Sunday, Dec. 11

The Kelowna RCMP were able to seize a sizable amount of weapons and drugs from two individuals who are well-known to police.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, while patrolling Harvey Avenue, an officer decided to run the plates on a 2008 red Mazda 3 because there was a burnt-out light-bulb and the license plate was hanging on by just one screw. Upon running the plate number, the officer discovered the vehicle belonged to a woman, but two men were in the car. Because of this, the officer pulled over the vehicle.

Two officers arrived for back up, and could see multiple drug use items in plain sight. Both men in the vehicle were arrested at the scene for having controlled substances.

When searching the vehicle, the police discovered:

  • 105.5 g – fentanyl;
  • 67.4 g – meth;
  • 7.5 g – ketamine;
  • 16.9 g – morphine;
  • GHB;
  • lorazepam;
  • an air soft gun;
  • a knife;
  • an axe;
  • a scale.

“The officers in this case did an outstanding job,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera. “Whenever there is a presence of weapons alongside a large amount of drugs it obviously presents a risk to the public, including those already struggling with addictions, so taking them off the streets is particularly important.”

READ MORE: One dead after rollover near Kelowna’s Apple Bowl Stadium

READ MORE: This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assault weaponsDrugsKelownaOkanaganRCMPstreet drugs

Previous story
Summerland utility rates jump
Next story
Vancouver police bust crime ring selling fentanyl-laced pills in Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Discovery House lit up in 2021. On Dec. 17, they turn the lights on once again as part of their ongoing Shed the Light on Addiction campaign. Donations can still be made towards their goal for the year. (Brennan Phillips - Western News).
Penticton’s Discovery House almost halfway to Shed the Light on Addiction fundraising goal

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Clownfish

Much of southern B.C. was blanketed with an early snowfall in November, making for some picture-postcard scenes like this one of the Grist Mill in Keremeos. According to Grist Mill manager Chris Mathieson, 24 inches of snow in a 36 hour period. (Grist Mill and Gardens)
Grist Mill looks back on ‘weird’ year and ahead to 2023

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician