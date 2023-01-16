Feds selling off Summerland Research Centre land

Two parcels have been deemed surplus and unused for research

Two parcels of land belonging to the Summerland Research and Development Centre (SRDC) may be up for sale soon.

In response to a question from Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas, the Minister of Agriculture confirmed that two parcels are being put up for sale.

The two parcels are located at the furthest south parcel of the SRDC land held by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) around the area of the Penticton Shooting Range.

According to the Jan. 13 response to Albas’ question, the land in question isn’t currently used to support the research at the SRDC, and they were considered surplus to AAFC’s needs at the centre.

The AAFC is now going through the Treasury Board’s divestiture process, with Public Service and Procurement Canada managing the process.

The two properties combine for 10.7 hectares, out of the 345.76 hectares currently belonging to the SRDC.

The SRDC was established in 1914. According to the federal government, research activities focus on high value horticultural crops, particularly wine grapes and tree fruits, and the development of environmentally and economically sustainable methodologies and strategies to ensure the success of agricultural industries locally, nationally and internationally.

