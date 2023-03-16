Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett will be in Penticton on Friday to make a funding announcement. (File photo)

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett will be in Penticton on Friday to make a funding announcement. (File photo)

Federal minister of addictions making funding announcement in Penticton

Money will support people at risk of substance use-related harms and overdose

The federal minister of mental health and addictions is coming to Penticton on Friday to make a funding announcement that will support people in B.C. at risk of substance use-related harms and overdose.

Carolyn Bennett, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, is making a funding announcement in Penticton that is said “to improve the health outcomes of people who use substances in British Columbia.”

The announcement is being made at South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) on Friday.

Why the press conference is being held in Penticton is not yet known.

The most recent information from the B.C. Coroner’s Service up until September 2022, says that 24 people died of an overdose in Penticton last year.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to 662 overdose-related calls in 2022 in Penticton, which sees Penticton dealing with more overdoses per capita compared to neighbouring cities.

READ MORE: First responders answered over 660 overdose calls in Penticton in 2022

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. overdoses

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey RCMP conducting internal review after supervisor slams unit’s performance
Next story
Vancouver councillor supports foreign interference probe at municipal level

Just Posted

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will review its emergency management plan. The awarding of a contract for this plan has since come under scrutiny. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen examining emergency plan contract

Penticton law courts. (File photo)
‘Public needs a break,’ Judge says of prolific Penticton offender

(City of Penticton Facebook)
Penticton’s bike lane is back in the budget

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Carolyn Bennett will be in Penticton on Friday to make a funding announcement. (File photo)
Federal minister of addictions making funding announcement in Penticton

Pop-up banner image