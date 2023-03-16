Federal minister of addictions making funding announcement in Penticton

Money will support people at risk of substance use-related harms and overdose

The federal minister of mental health and addictions is coming to Penticton on Friday to make a funding announcement that will support people in B.C. at risk of substance use-related harms and overdose.

Carolyn Bennett, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, is making a funding announcement in Penticton that is said “to improve the health outcomes of people who use substances in British Columbia.”

The announcement is being made at South Okanagan Women in Need Society (SOWINS) on Friday.

Why the press conference is being held in Penticton is not yet known.

The most recent information from the B.C. Coroner’s Service up until September 2022, says that 24 people died of an overdose in Penticton last year.

BC Emergency Health Services responded to 662 overdose-related calls in 2022 in Penticton, which sees Penticton dealing with more overdoses per capita compared to neighbouring cities.

