Federal government plays Santa gifting washrooms and bike lane $$ to Penticton

Almost $1M for 2 public washrooms and portion of Lake-to-Lake bike path

A public washroom was brought in via flat bed and crane to Riverside Park on Wednesday. The washroom is one of two paid for by the federal government. (City of Penticton)

Christmas gifts from the federal government came to Penticton this week in the way of almost $1 million in grant funding for the Lake-to-Lake bike lane and two accessible washrooms.

Penticton is receiving $950,000 in funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for two projects.

“The first project will receive $750,000 for the development of a new lake-to-lake bike route between Okanagan Lake and Skaha Lake that will provide cyclists with safe, easy access across the city,” said the federal government in a press release.

The additional $200,000 will go towards two accessible community washrooms at Kiwanis Park Safety Village and Riverside Park.

The washroom arrived Wednesday for Riverside Park, with the second slated to come soon for the Safety Village.

The grant funding for the Lake-to-Lake will go towards paying for the bike lanes that have already been built, stresses city staff who were hit with a tirade of comments from residents thinking the federal money would go to more bike lanes.

The funding for the bike lane, said city staff, will allow for capital funding to be spent on other projects.

