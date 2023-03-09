Residential construction work continues on a multi-home project in the Summerland neighbourhood of Trout Creek. The 45-unit project received council approval in the fall of 2021 and the building permit was issued in 2022. The permit had a dollar value of $18,319,000. In 2022, Summerland issued 231 building permits, the most on record for the community since 1993. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Residential construction work continues on a multi-home project in the Summerland neighbourhood of Trout Creek. The 45-unit project received council approval in the fall of 2021 and the building permit was issued in 2022. The permit had a dollar value of $18,319,000. In 2022, Summerland issued 231 building permits, the most on record for the community since 1993. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

February building permits in Summerland top $7M

Construction value highest in past five years

Building permits issued in Summerland during the month of February represented more than $7 million in construction value, according to the latest figures from the municipality’s development services department.

The municipality issued 16 permits, with a total construction value of $7,169,500.

READ ALSO: Variance sought to extend height of Summerland development

READ ALSO: Summerland issued 231 building permits in 2022

By comparison, during the same month in 2022, 15 building permits with a value of $4,451,000 were issued.

Since the beginning of the year, Summerland has issued a total of 27 building permits, with a total construction value of $8,377,558.

While more building permits were issued in 2019, 2021 and 2022, the value so far this year is higher than in any of the previous five years.

In a report to Summerland council, Brad Dollevoet, director of the development services department, said the number of planning applications in February was slow, with only two planning applications submitted. However, there were a number of pre-application inquiries, and formal submissions are expected in the future.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

developmentSummerland

Previous story
‘We can’t let him get away’: Nelson witness testifies to detaining man who allegedly struck Abbotsford officer
Next story
Chiefs ban RCMP’s ‘militarized’ squadron from Gitxsan lands in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Graphically Hip in Penticton is donating proceeds from its sales of the “I’m brOKen” t-shirt in support of mental health initiatives. (Photo- Canadian Mental Health Association)
‘I’m brOKen’: Graphically Hip in Penticton donates $550 in t-shirt sales to mental health

Penticton RCMP are warning seniors of ongoing telephone scams posing as loved ones. (Image by Pexels from Pixabay)
Police warning Penticton seniors to be careful after uptick in phone scams

While much of British Columbia had below normal snow levels, the Okanagan, Boundary, Nicola and Upper Fraser West regions had more snow than usual as of March 1, 2023. (BC River Forecast Centre image)
March snow measurements near normal in much of B.C.

Skaha Meadows Golf Course in Penticton opened for the season on Feb. 8, 2023. Snowfall shortly after put a halt on consistent operations until early March. As of March 8, they are open for the season. (Photo- Skaha Meadows Golf Course/Facebook)
Golf in February: Penticton course the first in Okanagan to open for season