February building permits in Summerland top $7M

Building permits issued in Summerland during the month of February represented more than $7 million in construction value, according to the latest figures from the municipality’s development services department.

The municipality issued 16 permits, with a total construction value of $7,169,500.

By comparison, during the same month in 2022, 15 building permits with a value of $4,451,000 were issued.

Since the beginning of the year, Summerland has issued a total of 27 building permits, with a total construction value of $8,377,558.

While more building permits were issued in 2019, 2021 and 2022, the value so far this year is higher than in any of the previous five years.

In a report to Summerland council, Brad Dollevoet, director of the development services department, said the number of planning applications in February was slow, with only two planning applications submitted. However, there were a number of pre-application inquiries, and formal submissions are expected in the future.

