RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

Fatal crash on Highway 33 east of Kelowna

One person is dead and three others are seriously injured

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 around 6:15 p.m. of March 21.

Police believe a Ford Escape SUV with two occupants was travelling westbound on the highway between Cardinal Creek and Goudie roads when it crossed the centre line and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup, also with two people inside.

All four people were rushed to Kelowna General Hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger from the Ford Escape later died of their injuries.

The highway was closed overnight and was reopened around 5 a.m. on March 22.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash-cam video, to contact Const. James Ward of

the Kelowna BC Highway Patrol at james.ward@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
