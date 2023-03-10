A house fire in Keremeos has cost the family everything due to the heavy smoke. It took firefighters four hours to put out. (Contributed)

Family loses everything to Keremeos house fire

Although the fire was contained there was very heavy smoke damage

A four-hour battle with a housefire in Keremeos cost a family all they had.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a two-story home near the Hilltop gas station in Keremeos at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

A total of 15 firefighters were on scene for more than four hours putting out the blaze.

Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha said that they were able to keep the fire contained to the laundry and bathroom of the home, however, the amount of damage left the home uninhabitable.

The heavy smoke damage also cost the family of five everything in the house. No injuries were reported from the fire.

The fire is currently believed to have started in a dryer, but the cause is currently under investigation.

A second nearby two-story home was also evacuated, but the residents there will be allowed back in once power and water are restored.

Bosscha gave special thanks to the volunteer firefighters employes, as well as the RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, Emergency Support Services and FortisBC for their quick response to the fire.

