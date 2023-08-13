Extreme temperatures hitting B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada is warning the public of extreme temperatures expected in the interior starting Aug. 14.

Temperatures could reach up to 37 degrees Celsius in the Okanagan, North Fraser Canyon, Nicola, Similkameen, Boundary, and West Kootenay.

Interior Health has a few tips to help if you don’t have air conditioning.

Find somewhere to cool off on hot days such as libraries, community centres, and shopping malls. Temperatures inside may be significantly hotter, so consider outdoor spaces with shade and running water.

Keep windows and curtains closed and blinds drawn to keep the sun and heat out. Open windows and turn on fans when the temperatures become cooler outside.

If possible, stay with a friend or relative that has air conditioning.

People most at risk for heat-related illness are those over the age of 60 and people who live alone, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, people with mental illness or substance use disorder, pregnant persons, infants and young children, and those who work outside or in hot environments. Create a check-in plan for friend and family at highest risk.

Keep yourself healthy by drinking plenty of water and other fluids, avoid strenuous activities during the hottest hours of the day, spray down with water or wear a damp shirt, keep to the shade, and sit down if you start to feel dizzy or unwell.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, headaches, muscle cramps, extreme thirst, and dark urine. Heat stroke can include symptoms of vomiting, confusion, or loss of consciousness.

Extreme temperatures are expected to last until Aug. 17.

BC Healthheat warninginteriorbcWeather