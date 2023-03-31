‘Extreme risk of overdose’: Interior Health issues another toxic drug warning for Penticton

The latest set of drugs carry a high risk of fatal overdose

Interior Health has issued an “extreme risk” of overdose for drugs that have tested for being pure para-fluorofentanyl in Penticton. (IH)

Less than a week after a toxic drug alert a second has been announced for Penticton.

Interior Health issued the warning of “extreme risk of overdose” for substance users in the community on March 31, after a previous alert was issued on March 27.

The most recent alert is warning that drugs being sold as “down” have tested positive for undiluted or ‘uncut’ para-flourofentanyl. The drugs carry a high risk of fatal overdose.

The drugs are described as appearing as beige and light yellow chunks.

Since the beginning of 2023, a toxic drug alert has been issued every month in Penticton and the latest also comes just a day after one was issued for Vernon.

To reduce the risk of overdose, Interior Health has made several suggestions:

• Get your drugs checked before use, which can be done at ASK Wellness in Penticton, and at other locations listed at www.drugchecking.ca.

• Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.

• Don’t use alone or ask someone to check on you

• Start with a small amount and work up

• Use at an overdose prevention site

• Know how to respond to overdose

• If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose

The previously issued alert for Penticton also remains in effect.

That warning concerned drugs being sold as down, dope or just fentanyl and described as grey crystals had tested for high concentrations of fentanyl and benzodiazepines.

Due to the presence of benzodiazepines, an overdose on those drugs may not be reversible with naloxone.

Smoking the drugs has also been noted to not be safer than injecting.

