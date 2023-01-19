The exhibit has been on display since Truth and Reconciliation Day 2022, and its run has been extended to Apr. 2. (Photo/Kelowna Museums Society)

The exhibit has been on display since Truth and Reconciliation Day 2022, and its run has been extended to Apr. 2. (Photo/Kelowna Museums Society)

Extraordinary life of Chief Dan George reflected in Okanagan museum exhibit

Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist is on loan from the Museum and Archives of North Vancouver

A special exhibit celebrating the life of Tsleil-Waututh Chief Dan George has been extended at Okanagan Heritage Museum.

‘Chief Dan George: Actor and Activist’ is on loan from the Museum and Archives of North Vancouver.

It has been on display since Truth and Reconciliation Day 2022, and its run has been extended to April 2.

George (born Geswanouth Slahoot) was a longshoreman, actor, musician, lecturer, poet, activist, environmentalist, and First Nations leader.

He was raised on the Burrard Indian Reserve #3, the son of Hereditary Chief George Sla-holt.

Chief George began his acting career later in life during the 1960s and 1970s. He appeared in many television, movie and stage productions where he worked to promote a better understanding of First Nations people.

The Chief was nominated for an Academy Award at the age of 71 for his work alongside Dustin Hoffman in the film Little Big Man.

He also helped foster renewed interest in Indigenous rights with his iconic “Lament for Confederation” speech in 1967 during Canada’s Centenary.

While it is focused on George, the exhibit also delves into significant events in the First Nations rights movement in B.C. and Canada. Visitors to the exhibition will learn about other key individuals, such as Frank Calder, in the Indigenous rights movement.

“The exhibit features a wide variety of inspiring activists and leaders, focusing on Chief Dan George, who is so fondly remembered,” said Linda Digby, Kelowna Museums Society executive director.

The society will also be hosting a tour of the exhibit on Feb. 22. Tickets and more information can be found on the museum’s website.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

art exhibitFirst NationsKelownaMuseum

Previous story
Penticton council to trial public open house
Next story
VIDEO: Cat survives boulder slamming into trailer during Keremeos rockslide

Just Posted

The B.C. Hockey League has announced its lineup for the 2023 Skills Competition this Saturday, Jan. 19. (Photo- BCHL)
Fastest skater? Hardest shot? Lineup for BCHL’s skills competition announced in Penticton

These are just two of at least 12 bike lane signs within 100 feet of each other in the 500 block of Martin Street. The city is in the design stage of the final section of the Lake to Lake bike lane that will go through to Skaha Lake. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Design underway of final section of controversial $8 million Penticton bike lane

Bob MacMillan raises a toast to Robbie Burns at the celebration for the 261st birthday of the Scottish Bard in 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Still time to get a spot at Robbie Burns Night in Penticton

City Hall. (File photo)
Penticton council to trial public open house