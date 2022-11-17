Expect to see smoke as BC Wildfire Service plans controlled burns near Naramata

Around 100 piles of wood debris will be burned from November to March

BC Wildfire Service announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, that they will burn around 100 piles of wood debris, five kilometres east of Naramata. (Photo- BCWS/Twitter)

Controlled burns near Naramata may produce visible smoke in the surrounding area as early as next week.

BC Wildfire Service says they plan on burning approximately 100 piles of wood debris starting on Nov. 21, in the Arawana Forest Service Road area about five kilometres east of Naramata.

As a result, BCWS says that smoke may be visible in Penticton, Summerland and Naramata.

The burns, in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, will conclude on March 31.

Weather, venting conditions and potential snowfall will impact the exact timing of the burns and BCWS will only proceed with the project if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

“BC Wildfire Service personnel will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times,” the provincial group wrote in a statement.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, people are asked to call 1-800-663-5555.

READ MORE: Open burning season back in effect for the Okanagan-Similkameen

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

bc wildfiresNewsOkanaganOkanagan-Similkameen Regional District