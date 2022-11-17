BC Wildfire Service announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, that they will burn around 100 piles of wood debris, five kilometres east of Naramata. (Photo- BCWS/Twitter)

BC Wildfire Service announced on Thursday, Nov. 17, that they will burn around 100 piles of wood debris, five kilometres east of Naramata. (Photo- BCWS/Twitter)

Expect to see smoke as BC Wildfire Service plans controlled burns near Naramata

Around 100 piles of wood debris will be burned from November to March

Controlled burns near Naramata may produce visible smoke in the surrounding area as early as next week.

BC Wildfire Service says they plan on burning approximately 100 piles of wood debris starting on Nov. 21, in the Arawana Forest Service Road area about five kilometres east of Naramata.

As a result, BCWS says that smoke may be visible in Penticton, Summerland and Naramata.

The burns, in partnership with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, will conclude on March 31.

Weather, venting conditions and potential snowfall will impact the exact timing of the burns and BCWS will only proceed with the project if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

“BC Wildfire Service personnel will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times,” the provincial group wrote in a statement.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, people are asked to call 1-800-663-5555.

READ MORE: Open burning season back in effect for the Okanagan-Similkameen

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

bc wildfiresNewsOkanaganOkanagan-Similkameen Regional District

Previous story
Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist
Next story
Federal government still strongly encourages people to use masks while travelling

Just Posted

Aggressive dog bylaws will have more teeth than before among other new animal welfare protections in Penticton. (Black Press file photo)
Six pets and backyard chickens; Penticton rolls out new animal control bylaw

Former B.C. health-care workers have taken the province to court over vaccine mandates. (File photo)
Interior Health top doc says mask mandate not needed – yet

Aydar Suniev and Luca Di Pasquo celebrate after the Penticton Vees’ 4-0 victory against the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night, Nov. 4. (Photo- Cherie Morgan)
Penticton Vees gear up for biggest test yet as Highway 97 rivalry renews at SOEC

Steve Dahnert, 60, was riding his motorbike along Highway 33 in 2020 when an SUV travelling in the opposite direction crossed the double-solid lines and collided with him. (Contributed)
Teen driver fined $2,000 for crash that killed well-loved Penticton college instructor