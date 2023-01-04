Penticton’s city works crews arriving on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to deal with a broken water main in front of the Ramada hotel. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Expect delays for road repairs along Highway 97 in Penticton

Crews will be fixing the road where repairs were made to a broken watermain

Expect traffic delays Thursday, Jan. 5, on Eckhardt Avenue in front of the Ramada while crews finish repairs to the road.

Work on the road will patch up and reseal the surface after it was dug up on Tuesday evening to repair a broken water main.

The city announced the roadwork for Thursday along with a reduction to single-lane traffic in either direction along Eckhardt Avenue between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Anyone driving through the area can expect short delays and are asked to slow down while passing through the work zone.

Side roads and parking lots in the area will remain accessible.

The roadwork will be done along Eckhardt Avenue between Westminster Avenue and Comox Street.

