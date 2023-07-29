The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has announced that work to install a repeater system for Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue is now complete. (Photo- RDOS)

Expanded radio coverage, improved safety announced for Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue

A repeater system has been installed for the volunteer fire team, the regional district says

Radio coverage within the Apex fire district has been expanded upon for the first responders.

Work to install a repeater system for Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue is now complete, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has announced.

The upgrade was made available through the Regional E911 Emergency Telecommunications network.

“Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue has now significantly expanded its radio coverage within the Fire District, improving communication with Fire Dispatch and increasing the safety of first responders,” the RDOS writes in a press release.

While celebrating its one-year anniversary in January, the volunteer team achieved a fire insurance grading, which opened the door for property and business owners to qualify for improved insurance rates.

At that time, the team consisted of 16 members, including its fire chief.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Services continue to attack wildfire south of Kamloops

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsOkanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictPenticton

