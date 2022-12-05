Faculty members and students at the University of B.C. Okanagan held a short performance to pay tribute to those who have died in protests in Iran in the atrium of the engineering building on Dec. 5, 2022. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

‘Everybody dies, but not everybody lives’: UBCO remembers lives lost in Iranian protests

Paper boats were handed out in memory of Kian Pirfalak

As anti-government protests continue in Iran, staff and students at the UBC Okanagan gathered to pay tribute to the many lives lost in the fight for rights and freedoms.

In the atrium of the engineering building, people could view artwork and listen to music while waiting for a performance.

Sepideh Pakpour with the School of Engineering said, “Art is a universal language, and there is no language barrier when we want to translate our feelings in other words to the world.”

The performance was a collaborative project across several faculties and including students of various nationalities.

Pakpour said they had one main message to get across, “The children’s lives matter.”

In a special tribute to 10-year-old Kian Pirfalak, a little girl handed out paper boats with little messages inside.

“There are quite a few viral videos that show he wanted to be an inventor,” said Ray Taheri, an engineering professor. “One of his inventions, he designed a boat. He wanted to go to competition, and most likely would have won.”

READ MORE: Death of child at hands of Islamic republic hits close to home for Kelowna’s Iranians

Kian, like 60 other children, was shot and killed during a protest.

“Everyone dies, but not everyone lives,” Taheri said. “Kian, at a very young age, fulfilled his life. His legacy will be in our hearts forever. He didn’t invent the boat… but he invented something above and beyond any boat. He gave his life for the freedom of a nation.”

Over 18,000 people have been detained in Iran, many of whom are university students.

Taheri said the government is even using systematic rape as a way to break people’s spirits.

READ MORE: Barred from stadiums at home, Iran women travel to World Cup

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathIranKelownaOkanaganprotestUBC

Previous story
Victoria, Kelowna top the country in percentage of people cycling to work
Next story
Update: Penticton excluded from Car-40 program, RCMP respond to 2,240 mental health calls in 2021

Just Posted

Santa Gary Haupt has some fun with seven-month old twins Isabella and Emilia at the Mamas For Mamas Penticton fundraiser at Slackwater Brewing on Monday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
Photos: Santa babies take over Penticton brewery for Mamas for Mamas

Cpl. Laurie Rock (left) and Const. Kate Hansen pose in front of a Crammed Cruiser full of food donated to the local food bank in 2018. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News file photo)
Help Penticton’s first responders Cram the Cruiser this Saturday

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is hosting an open house to discuss the future of Cawston’s Kobau Park on Oct. 27. (Submitted)
Open house on Kobau Park’s future in Cawston

The Penticton Chamber float was very impressive at the Santa Parade on Saturday on Main Street. (Logan Lockhart Western News)
Photos: Over 1,000 people line Main Street to take in Penticton Santa Parade