Evacuations underway for new wildfire near Twin Lakes

RCMP are currently expediting evacuations of residents in Twin Lakes because of a new wildfire on Friday.
The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 18, and by 7 a.m. the BC Wildfire Service had already updated its size to over 14 hectares.
The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen confirmed via email that evacuations are currently taking place with RCMP on scene to assist.
The Penticton Fire Department is currently providing aid to Twin Lake fire crews.
Residents are being asked to stay out of the area.
The cause of the fire is suspected to be caused by human activity.
Helicopters were seen in the area dropping water on the fire.
This is a developing story. More information to come.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.