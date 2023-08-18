Evacuations underway for new wildfire near Twin Lakes

The fire quickly spread and by 8 a.m. had grown to 14 hectares in size

RCMP are currently expediting evacuations of residents in Twin Lakes because of a new wildfire on Friday.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 18, and by 7 a.m. the BC Wildfire Service had already updated its size to over 14 hectares.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen confirmed via email that evacuations are currently taking place with RCMP on scene to assist.

The Penticton Fire Department is currently providing aid to Twin Lake fire crews.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 18

Residents are being asked to stay out of the area.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be caused by human activity.

Helicopters were seen in the area dropping water on the fire.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsFire evacuationPenticton