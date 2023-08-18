The fire near Twin Lakes has already led to evacuation orders for residents. (Penticton Western News)

The fire near Twin Lakes has already led to evacuation orders for residents. (Penticton Western News)

Evacuations underway for new wildfire near Twin Lakes

The fire quickly spread and by 8 a.m. had grown to 14 hectares in size

RCMP are currently expediting evacuations of residents in Twin Lakes because of a new wildfire on Friday.

The fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 18, and by 7 a.m. the BC Wildfire Service had already updated its size to over 14 hectares.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen confirmed via email that evacuations are currently taking place with RCMP on scene to assist.

The Penticton Fire Department is currently providing aid to Twin Lake fire crews.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 18

Residents are being asked to stay out of the area.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be caused by human activity.

Helicopters were seen in the area dropping water on the fire.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsFire evacuationPenticton

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
WILDFIRES 2023: an overview of the fire situation across the province
Next story
Update: More evacuation orders due to McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna

Just Posted

FILE – Lightning strikes late in the evening on Thursday Aug. 23, 2007. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press)
Risk of ‘dry lightning’ could worsen B.C.’s wildfire situation

Creeks and rivers are running dry, prompting a Level 5 Drought rating for the Okanagan. (Okanagan WaterWise photo)
Okanagan drought rating heats up to highest, level 5

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has a new new Elected Official Code of Conduct Policy. The policy replaces the Code of Ethics Policy from 2005. (Black Press file photo)
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen adopts code of conduct policy

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer