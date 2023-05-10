Evacuation alert remains in effect around Okanagan Falls

An evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen remains in effect for 75 properties in Electoral Area D due to the risk of flooding in the area.

The alert had been issued Friday, May 5 due to the threat of flooding from Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls.

READ ALSO: Evacuation alert for properties along Shuttleworth Creek in Okanagan Falls

Warm weather if forecast for the next several days and increased inflows are expected in Shuttleworth Creek and tributaries and rivers in the regional district.

The regional district is urging residents and property owners to prepare for flooding. This includes moving items to higher ground and preparing in case an evacuation order is issued on short notice.

The regional district will continue monitoring the creek and will rescind the evacuation alert when conditions change.

Anyone who sees flooding is urged to contact the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456 or in case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021OkanaganOkanagan-Similkameen Regional District